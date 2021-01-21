job fair

ABC virtual job fair: Renewable energy jobs expected to take off, and here's how you can land one

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- President Joe Biden is expected to put a focus on green energy, and ABC13 has a way for you to get a job in the growing industry.

Today at 11:30 a.m., ABC13 is partnering with Workforce Solutions to host a virtual job fair. There are more than 450 jobs available.

Two hundred of the jobs are with Mortenson Company in Guy. The business is looking to hire solar laborers, and is paying upwards of $18 an hour, with no background experience.

According to the U.S. Energy Information Administration, renewable energy accounts for 1/5 of the electricity generated in Texas. As far as solar, the Lone Star State produced the sixth most solar energy in the U.S. in 2019.

Lone Star College said there's a shortage of people to handle the growing solar industry. This is why it's going to offer a free solar program starting next month.

Students will learn the basics of installing utility scale solar racking and modular equipment, and will earn Occupational Safety and Health Administration 10 certification. If you're interested in learning more about the program, visit the Lone Star website.

The virtual job fair will feature hundreds of jobs in other industries as well, including sales, law enforcement, health and hospitality. To participate, look for the live video on ABC13's website, in this article's video player above and on our apps on your TV streaming devices.

Participants can apply for jobs through the state's job website workintexas.com, email or call. During the half hour event, Workforce Solutions has a dedicated phone line to answer ABC13 viewers' questions.

The ABC13 hotline number is 832-849-0480. To take a look at the jobs, visit Workforce Solutions, and look for the "as seen on ABC13" section.

Looking for work? Here are companies now hiring in the Houston area!

The video featured above is from a previous report.

EMBED More News Videos

EMBED More News Videos

