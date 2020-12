ABC13 to exclusively debut Texas' new job search website during our virtual job fair today

EMBED >More News Videos Looking for a new career path? A recent study suggests you might want to consider health care if you live in the Houston area.

EMBED >More News Videos Even when the COVID-19 pandemic passes, working from home is here to stay. These are the top seven fields seeking remote work.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- ABC13 is hosting a virtual job fair featuring more than 400 jobs, and giving southeast Texans an exclusive look at the state's new jobs website.The state will roll out the new site, where Texans can search for, match and apply for jobs in 2021. However, Workforce Solutions is partnering with ABC13 to exclusively debut the new website during our virtual job fair Thursday.The event will take place at 3 p.m. on ABC13's website and free streaming apps for Roku, Fire TV, Android TV and Apple TV . In addition to debuting the new site, Workforce Solutions recruiters will be live helping people apply for more than 400 jobs.The jobs are in the Houston area. The pay ranges from $9.25 to $22 an hour.Nine different companies are looking to hire 455 people. Some of the industries include education, customer service and media.To preview the jobs, visit the Workforce Solutions website and look for the "as seen on ABC13" section. Previously, Texans have used workintexas.com as a way to find work.The new site, myTXcareer.com, will allow users to quickly register and gain access to job openings in a quick way.The new website has improved job search and match functionality. In addition to searching for jobs, the site will also allow users to take virtual courses to improve their skills.