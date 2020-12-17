Careers

ABC13 to exclusively debut Texas' new job search website during our virtual job fair today

By
HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- ABC13 is hosting a virtual job fair featuring more than 400 jobs, and giving southeast Texans an exclusive look at the state's new jobs website.

The state will roll out the new site, where Texans can search for, match and apply for jobs in 2021. However, Workforce Solutions is partnering with ABC13 to exclusively debut the new website during our virtual job fair Thursday.

The event will take place at 3 p.m. on ABC13's website and free streaming apps for Roku, Fire TV, Android TV and Apple TV. In addition to debuting the new site, Workforce Solutions recruiters will be live helping people apply for more than 400 jobs.

The jobs are in the Houston area. The pay ranges from $9.25 to $22 an hour.

READ: Houston job forecast looks bright despite pandemic

Nine different companies are looking to hire 455 people. Some of the industries include education, customer service and media.


To preview the jobs, visit the Workforce Solutions website and look for the "as seen on ABC13" section. Previously, Texans have used workintexas.com as a way to find work.

The new site, myTXcareer.com, will allow users to quickly register and gain access to job openings in a quick way.

The new website has improved job search and match functionality. In addition to searching for jobs, the site will also allow users to take virtual courses to improve their skills.

The video above is from a previous report on the Houston job outlook for 2021.

RELATED: Houston will soon see an influx of health care jobs, study finds
EMBED More News Videos

Looking for a new career path? A recent study suggests you might want to consider health care if you live in the Houston area.



Industries seeking remote employees into 2021
EMBED More News Videos

Even when the COVID-19 pandemic passes, working from home is here to stay. These are the top seven fields seeking remote work.



Follow Nick Natario on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

Looking for work? Here are companies now hiring in the Houston area!
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
careershoustoncareer adviceabc13 careerstexas newsjobs hiringwebsitesjobs
Copyright © 2020 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Woman violently attacked while taking out her trash, police say
Teen girl stole family's car before deadly crash, mother says
Lawmakers closing in on stimulus deal that includes $600 checks
Superheroes scale MD Anderson to surprise brave patients
ABC13 town hall to answer your COVID-19 vaccine questions
'Well over a million people' in Texas to receive vaccine, Abbott says
18-wheeler falls from NW Harris Co. overpass
Show More
Neighbor rescues family from N. Houston house fire
Houston ISD police mourn officer who died by suicide
When Alex Trebek's last 'Jeopardy!' episodes will air
Sunshine ahead of our next two weather systems.
Galveston ISD selects lone superintendent finalist
More TOP STORIES News