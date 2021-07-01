job fair

With boosted unemployment benefits gone, check out these opportunities at ABC13's virtual job fair

By
Boosted unemployment benefits gone, but here's help

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- This is the first week boosted unemployment benefits aren't offered in Texas.

If you're among the Texans looking for a job, ABC13 has a way for you to find one quickly.

ABC13 partnered with Workforce Solutions to host a virtual job fair on Thursday. About 100 jobs in the Houston area are featured.

Some of the jobs are in the construction, dental, and retail industries and pay $18 an hour.

You can apply for jobs on Workforce Solutions' social media page, website or email.

During these weekly job fairs, there is also an ABC13 viewer hotline, where you can call and apply for jobs or receive free career help. The number is 832-849-0480.

On June 26, Texas Workforce Commission told ABC13 that 500,000 Texans lost boosted unemployment benefits. The federal government provided benefits for self-employed individuals, and regular workers with an additional weekly $300 through Sept. 6.

Gov. Greg Abbott ended the benefits early. He points to the 850,000 jobs available on the state's website.

If you recently lost your benefits or need a new job, ABC13 is here to help. Workforce Solutions can help southeast Texans find a job, training, or interview prep.

For more on who's hiring, unemployment help and navigating the workforce in Texas, follow Nick Natario on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.
More TOP STORIES News