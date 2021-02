ABC13 hosts virtual job fair featuring more than 400 jobs

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- ABC13 is offering a way for you to get a job quickly, and ways to get resume improvements for free.This morning, ABC13 will partner with Workforce Solutions to offer a virtual job fair, featuring more than 400 jobs. The half-hour event will start at 11:30 a.m. on ABC13's website, or free streaming app found on platforms including Roku and Fire TV.The jobs range in pay from $10 to $23 an hour. There is a variety of industries including green energy, law enforcement, retail, and leisure and hospitality.If you want to preview the jobs, visit their website . If you want to apply, you can create a free profile on the state's jobs website mytxcareer.com , or submit a resume to Workforce Solutions recruiters.If you aren't looking for an immediate-hire job, but want to improve your resume, recruiters will also be offering free assistance. To submit your resume for help, send an email to comments@wrksolutions During the job fair, there's also an ABC13 viewer hotline where people can call about the jobs, resume help, or other assistance. The number is 832-849-0480.