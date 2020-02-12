Grief counselors to be on hand after Sugar Land family found dead

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A community in Sugar Land is trying to heal after a couple and their child were found dead.Richard Logan, 53, was found dead from a self-inflicted gunshot wound outside a business Tuesday morning near San Marcos.His wife, 48-year-old Diana Logan, and 11-year-old son Aaron were found shot to death in their Sugar Land home later that day. It's too soon to say if this was a murder-suicide.On Wednesday, River Pointe Church in Richmond will hold a gathering for friends and family at 6 p.m. Counselors will also be available.