Grief counselors to be on hand after Sugar Land family found dead

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A community in Sugar Land is trying to heal after a couple and their child were found dead.

Richard Logan, 53, was found dead from a self-inflicted gunshot wound outside a business Tuesday morning near San Marcos.

ORIGINAL STORY: Mother and son found dead in Sugar Land identified


His wife, 48-year-old Diana Logan, and 11-year-old son Aaron were found shot to death in their Sugar Land home later that day. It's too soon to say if this was a murder-suicide.

On Wednesday, River Pointe Church in Richmond will hold a gathering for friends and family at 6 p.m. Counselors will also be available.
