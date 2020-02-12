Mother and son found dead in Sugar Land identified

Richard Logan, 53, was found dead outside of a business in Guadalupe County. Police later went to his home in Sugar Land where they found his 49-year-old wife Diane, and son Aaron shot to death.
Richard Logan was found with a single gunshot wound in the San Marcos area, the county's sheriff's office said.
WATCH: Sugar Land PD Chief Eric Robins gives details on deaths of two people inside home
SUGAR LAND DOUBLE HOMICIDE-SUICIDE INVESTIGATION: Sugar Land Police Department just confirmed an adult and child were found dead inside a Greatwood home. A discovery they made following a suicide just northeast of San Antonio. I’m live on @abc13houston at 4pm. pic.twitter.com/wrqC9Wquz4— Nick Natario (@NickABC13) February 11, 2020
