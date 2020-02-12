murder suicide

Mother and son found dead in Sugar Land identified

By
SUGAR LAND, Texas (KTRK) -- Police are connecting the deaths of a woman and a boy inside a Sugar Land home to a man's apparent suicide just outside of San Antonio.

Richard Logan, 53, was found dead outside of a business in Guadalupe County. Police later went to his home in Sugar Land where they found his 49-year-old wife Diane, and son Aaron shot to death.

Richard Logan was found with a single gunshot wound in the San Marcos area, the county's sheriff's office said.

WATCH: Sugar Land PD Chief Eric Robins gives details on deaths of two people inside home
Authorities give update on child, adult found dead in home.





