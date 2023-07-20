Are you a college student? ABC13 job fair features opportunities with Galveston Community College

Currently, 4.9 million Americans attend community college, so ABC13 and Workforce Solutions is helping those students land a job.

GALVESTON, Texas (KTRK) -- With rising tuition costs, more Americans are going to community colleges. This week's ABC13 Who's Hiring Job Fair showcases some programs.

On Thursday, ABC13 is partnering with Workforce Solutions to host a virtual job fair. During the event, we'll highlight programs taking place at Galveston Community College.

The job fair will be live at 10 a.m.

The National Center for Education Statistics found the number of two-year college students was at 4.7 million two years ago. Currently, it's up to 4.9 million, and it's expected to climb to 5.3 million by 2030.

Community college students can enroll in workforce training as Galveston College offers several opportunities.

The event features school representatives, students, and an employer who hires students, as well as several immediate-hire jobs.

If you apply during the event, you could land an interview in days. There are jobs in several industries including retail, manufacturing, and construction.

Participants can apply online, or through our ABC13 hotline powered by Workforce Solutions at 713-243-6663.

To see the jobs, visit the Workforce Solutions website, and look for the "As seen on ABC13" section.

