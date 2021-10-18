WATCH
LIVE
Houston
Southwest
Southeast
Northwest
Northeast
EDIT
Log In
Watch
Apps
Local News
Houston
Southwest
Southeast
Northwest
Northeast
Categories
Weather
Traffic
Localish
ABC13 Plus
Sports
Ted Oberg Investigates
Turn to Ted
13 Unsolved
Weather
U.S. & World
Politics
ABC13 Originals
Equity Report
Our America
Town Halls
Station Info
Contact Us
ABC13 News Team
Careers
Enter to Win
About ABC13 Houston
Submit A News Tip
ABC13 Shop
shows
ABC13 Live Newscasts
TV Listings
Follow Us:
Welcome,
Your Account
Log Out
Share
Tweet
Email
How to report issues with ABC13 streaming TV apps
KTRK
Share:
Share
Tweet
Email
Share:
Share
Tweet
Email
Please use the form on this page to tell us about your problems with the ABC13 streaming television apps.
Report a correction or typo
Share:
Share
Tweet
Email
Copyright © 2021 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
Mother's boyfriend arrested in Luling the week of boy's deadly beating
Accused child murderer faces judge for 1st time in bizarre appearance
10-year-old killed in accidental shooting in NW Houston, HPD says
Winds slowing down over Houston, not as windy Friday
Return to Atlanta for is 'storybook ending' for Astros manager
Dad's promise: Braves fan helps Astros fan with tickets for daughter
Deer Park changes street names in support of Houston Astros
Show More
Fauci breaks down latest on COVID pandemic and when it will be over
Search continues for road rage shooting suspect who killed Houston mom
Houston dad of 3 back home after battling COVID for 109 days
Andrew Cuomo charged with misdemeanor sex crime
Men who take 6 months paternity leave are 'losers,' VC says
More TOP STORIES News