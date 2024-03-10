ABC13 launching First at 4AM newscast on April 1st

It's not a joke! First at 4 a.m. starts Monday, April 1.

HOUSTON (KTRK) -- Eyewitness News is adding another half hour of live local news each morning starting at 4 a.m.

The same team from Houston's most-watched morning news will launch "First at 4AM" news on Monday, April 1st. No joke!

Early birds in Houston will be able to start their day even earlier with anchor Jacob Rascon and meteorologist Elita Loresca.

"In a city this size, with so much happening and so much breaking news, we are more committed than ever to live and local Eyewitness News coverage whenever and wherever you need us," said ABC13 President and General Manager Wendy Granato.

With the addition of First at 4AM, ABC13 is now live and local 8.5 hours in the mornings. From 4 a.m. to 7 a.m. Eyewitness News is live on ABC13, then the team switches to streaming until 11 a.m. Melanie Lawson anchors the Midday from 11 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. on ABC13 and 11:30 a.m. to noon on streaming. Chief meteorologist Travis Herzog hosts ABC13 Weather Now starting at noon.

By adding another half hour to its schedule, Houston's News Leader will soon produce 13 hours of live, local news each weekday.