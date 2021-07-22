Society

ABC13 Houston names new morning anchor

Rita was born to be a morning person!

HOUSTON (KTRK) -- ABC13 Houston President and General Manager Wendy Granato named Rita Garcia to co-anchor its weekday morning newscast. Her first day on the air will be Monday, July 26.

Garcia joins the morning Eyewitness Team from 4:30-7:00 a.m. with co-anchor Samica Knight and meteorologist Elita Loresca. She succeeds Tom Koch who retired from broadcasting after 33 years.

Join Rita and Samica as they lunch at Rita's favorite Houston restaurant
Rita and Samica talk over lunch about experiences they've had with news, family and what drives them.



"We are so excited to have Rita return home to Texas!" exclaimed Granato. "Rita is an experienced journalist who understands our Houston area communities, our commitment to serving them, and how to provide fast-paced, accurate and timely information to help our viewers start their day. She is also a lot of fun and will be a great addition to ABC13's quick-witted, high-energy morning team."

Joining from Fox 11 in Los Angeles, Garcia was an anchor on "Good Day LA" where her most memorable coverage includes the Notre Dame Cathedral fire in Paris, the 2009 and 2011 NBA Finals, the death of Los Angeles Lakers' star Kobe Bryant, the Woolsey Fire in California, the Oscars and Emmy red carpet events, NFL Super Bowl LI, Hurricane Harvey, the 2017 and 2018 MLB World Series, and the death of Michael Jackson.

Garcia returns to familiar roots as a Texas native where she previously served as a weekday morning anchor in the Houston market. She began her television career in the Rio Grande Valley in South Texas at ABC (KRGV - CH. 5) as bureau chief in Cameron County. While at the station, she reported on a number of international border stories.

"I'm thrilled to return to Houston and join the ABC-owned family," said Garcia. "It's truly a privilege to be invited into the viewers' homes every morning, and I can't wait for us to begin our day together, sharing the stories that matter the most to them."

Garcia graduated Cum Laude from Texas State University in San Marcos with a degree in electronic media.
