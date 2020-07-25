ABC13

Download the ABC13 News app!

ABC13 has a mobile app to keep you on top of the latest breaking news, weather, traffic, and live streaming video!

  • Watch live streaming video of newscasts and breaking news as it happens right on your phone.


  • Check out what's happening in your neighborhood, state, country, and around the globe.


  • Weather reports you can depend on including your 7-day forecast and video forecast.


  • Check traffic before you hit the road with our up-to-the-minute real-time traffic maps.


  • And you'll still receive breaking news and video push notifications when news happens that affects you!


Our app is available for download NOW for iPhone and Android devices. It's free for your iPhone or Android device.

Download for Android

Download for iPhone
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
technologyinternetnewsabc13androidiphoneapplecellphonesmartphonesapps
Copyright © 2020 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
ABC13
Fulshear boutique rebounds from COVID-19 pandemic
Here's when you can see each Texans preseason game
ABC13 news team connecting virtually with students
Dave Ward surprised with 81st birthday parade!
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Outer bands of Hanna lash Houston after landfall in S. Texas
5:30 PM UPDATE: Hanna makes landfall with 90mph winds
Ted Oberg already seeing Hanna's damage on S. Texas coast
Regis Philbin, legendary TV personality, dies at 88
Galveston feels distant impact of Hurricane Hanna
Ted Oberg reports: Hanna's surge at North Padre Island
Matagorda County road crews clear debris for emergency traffic
Show More
13-year-old boy with autism reported missing in Houston area
Former Fleetwood Mac blues guitarist Peter Green dies at 73
Man dies from standoff with deputies after setting house on fire
Hundreds of Texas bar owners pledge defiance to COVID-19 order
Civil rights icon John Lewis remembered in his hometown
More TOP STORIES News