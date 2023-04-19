SkyEye video shows the warehouse, which stores boats and RVs in north Harris County, is completely destroyed. Here's how to get around potential traffic in the area.

Firefighters working to put out fire at boat and RV storage warehouse, video shows

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Firefighters are working to put out a warehouse fire in north Houston, and SkyEye is the first on scene gathering more information.

The fire started at 5:15 a.m. Wednesday at A-Safe-T Storage at 11539 N. Houston Rosslyn at Breen Drive.

SkyEye video shows the warehouse, which stores boats and RVs, is a total loss.

There was a huge response of firefighters from Houston and north Harris County who were seen taking water out of a nearby watershed to put the fire out.

Those traveling on North Houston Rosslyn are advised to take Antoine Drive as an alternate route.

ABC13 is working to learn if there are any injuries.

