Here's who is speaking and performing at George Floyd's funeral

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Guests attending the celebration of life Houston native George Floyd are getting a glimpse of his life through pictures.

As guests entered the Fountain of Praise Church in Houston, they were given a program.

The program not only talked about Floyd's live but it also including a list of speakers, music rendition, dignitary remarks and tape remarks

- Life Celebration Salutation - Dr. Remus E. Wright and Pastor Mia K. Wright (Senior Pastor and Co-Pastor, The Fountain of Praise, Houston TX)
- Musical Selection - "God Will Take Care of You" sung by Pastor Kim Burrell with the Houston Ensemble
- Old Testament Reading - Reverend Arthur Rucker
- New Testament Reading - Pastor Emeritus Gusta Booker (Greater St. Matthew Baptist Church, Houston TX)
- Prayer of Comfort - Reverend Dr. Mary White.
- Video Montage with Musical Selection - "A Change is Gonna Come" sung by Dray Tate (Video collage of protests around the world in the background with Visual Artist Ange Hillz)

- Resolutions - Read by Ivy McGregor
- Musical Selection - "Oh, How Precious" sung by Kathy Taylor with the Houston Ensemble

Dignitary remarks
- Joe Biden (Former Vice President of the United States)
- Congressman Al Green, 9th Congressional District
- Congresswoman Sheila Jackson Lee, 18th Congressional District

- Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner

- Video Montage with musical selection- "Hood Cry" sung by Cal Wayne (Video Collage of Floyd's performances without audio)
- Family expressions: Kathleen McGee, Brady Bob, and Travis Cains

The program included photos from rallies and protests ignited by Floyd's death.
