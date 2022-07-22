investigation

2 more suspects wanted after 9-year-old injured in shooting at Wharton apartments, police say

WHARTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Two additional suspects are accused of being involved in the shooting that left a 9-year-old boy injured in Wharton.

J'Kyriahn Holloway, 18, of Clute, and 18-year-old Jerome Sanford Jr., also known as "JJ," of Houston, are wanted by the Wharton Police Department.

Officers responded to the Riverbend Apartments at 2500 Junior College Blvd on June 26, and found a 9-year-old boy with a gunshot wound in his back. The boy was then taken to the hospital by Life Fight.

Police that day also discovered an 18-year-old man with a gunshot wound to the upper chest in the OakBend Emergency Room.

Authorities believe the 18-year-old victim was involved in an argument with 19-year-old Jason Matthew Garza when shots were fired. Garza has since been arrested and charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon for his role in the shooting.



Investigators said they believe the 9-year-old boy was "an unintended victim of that gunfire exchange."

According to police, both Holloway and Sanford have 12 warrants for deadly conduct and one warrant for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon for their alleged involvement in the shooting.

If you have any information about their whereabouts, you can tip safely and anonymously at www.p3tips.com.
