9-year-old boy killed while playing with gun at apartment

EMBED </>More Videos

7-year-old boy shot to death in NW Houston

By
HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
Police say a young boy is dead after he was accidentally shot by his cousin while playing with a gun.

Investigators are at the Montebella Apartments in the 4000 block of W. 34th Street, where police said the two 9-year-olds were toying around with the weapon when it went off.

The shooting happened just after 3:30 p.m. on Wednesday.



Police rushed to the apartment complex and found the boy with a gunshot wound. He was taken to Memorial Hermann Greater Heights Hospital, but died from his injuries.

Now investigators are trying to figure out who owns the gun, and how the boy's cousin got his hands on the weapon.

The Harris County District Attorney's office will decide whether a parent should be charged.

Children under the age of 10 cannot be held criminally responsible, police tell ABC13 Eyewitness News.

Follow Jessica Willey on Facebook and Twitter.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
child killedshootingtexas newsHouston
(Copyright ©2019 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Silver Alert issued for elderly man missing in San Antonio
Teacher accused of having porn on laptop in classroom
3 people arrested for human trafficking in Houston
Here's when your recycling bin will be picked up
'Ghostbusters' sequel will focus on original story, producer says
Robert Durst: Murder allegations stain eccentric millionaire's past
Cheerleading coaches explain their energy in viral video
Man accused of plotting White House attack in custody
Show More
3 robberies reported at UH in the last 2 weeks
Paris Jackson seeks treatment for emotional health
Houston native among 14 killed in Kenya terror attack
Two refugees killed by suspected drunk driver
Prop B implementation has mayor sparring with fire union
More News