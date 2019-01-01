Father charged with murder in car crash that killed 11-year-old

11-year-old girl killed in wreck on East Beltway at Highway 90

By
HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
An 11-year-old girl was killed on the East Beltway at Highway 90 on New Year's Eve.

The sheriff says two SUVs collided around 8:30 p.m. Monday. It took about five hours for crews to clear the scene.

Deputies say this accident happened at the Crosby Freeway and the East Sam Houston Toll Road feeder.

Deputies say Jorge Ledezma was driving a blue 2002 Chevrolet Tahoe eastbound on the Crosby Freeway with his 11-year-old daughter Vanessa Ledezma in the back seat.

Ledezma reportedly disregarded a traffic control device, went into the intersection and collided with another SUV.

Vanessa was taken to Memorial Hermann Hospital by Life Flight. She did not survive.

Deputies say Ledezma showed signs of impairment. He was arrested and is charged with felony murder.

Authorities say at this point Ledezma is suspected of DWI.

