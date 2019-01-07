EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc13.com/video/embed/?pid=5017904" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Medical examination reveals 3 Texas City children stabbed multiple times

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc13.com/video/embed/?pid=5017338" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Raw video from a Galveston County courtroom shows Junaid Mehmood facing a judge for the very first time for the murders of three children in Texas City.

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc13.com/video/embed/?pid=5017232" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> We're learning new details about the murders of three children and the shooting of their mother in Texas City.

A man who police say confessed to killing three small children admitted to stabbing one of the victims in the heart with a screwdriver.Documents were released Monday after the arrest of Junaid Hashim Mehmood, who is charged in the Texas City triple murder.Police say the 27-year-old confessed to 911 dispatchers about killing Angela Pilot, 5; Prince Larry Brown, 2; and 2-month-old Ashanti Mehmood. He also admitted to shooting his girlfriend and the mother of the children, 24-year-old Kimaria Nelson, in the head.In graphic detail, an arrest warrant stated Mehmood confessed to stabbing Prince Larry Brown multiple times in the chest with a screwdriver. He also told detectives he struck Angela Pilot on the head with a hammer before stabbing her also with the screwdriver.Police said Mehmood could not remember how Ashanti Mehmood was killed.In addition, the suspect admitted to shooting Nelson with an aerosol pistol. She is listed as stable at UTMB in Galveston.Authorities indicated Mehmood's brother called 911 regarding a welfare check of the family.Shortly after the alleged stabbings and shootings last Thursday, Mehmood posted a cryptic message on Facebook, apologizing to Nelson and her family. Goodwill Industries told Eyewitness News that Mehmood quit his job on New Year's Eve, with no explanation given.