Texas City man confessed to stabbing kids with screwdriver: Warrant

EMBED </>More Videos

All three children suffered multiple stab wounds as well as blunt force trauma, according to police.

TEXAS CITY, Texas --
A man who police say confessed to killing three small children admitted to stabbing one of the victims in the heart with a screwdriver.

Documents were released Monday after the arrest of Junaid Hashim Mehmood, who is charged in the Texas City triple murder.

Police say the 27-year-old confessed to 911 dispatchers about killing Angela Pilot, 5; Prince Larry Brown, 2; and 2-month-old Ashanti Mehmood. He also admitted to shooting his girlfriend and the mother of the children, 24-year-old Kimaria Nelson, in the head.

In graphic detail, an arrest warrant stated Mehmood confessed to stabbing Prince Larry Brown multiple times in the chest with a screwdriver. He also told detectives he struck Angela Pilot on the head with a hammer before stabbing her also with the screwdriver.

Police said Mehmood could not remember how Ashanti Mehmood was killed.

In addition, the suspect admitted to shooting Nelson with an aerosol pistol. She is listed as stable at UTMB in Galveston.

Authorities indicated Mehmood's brother called 911 regarding a welfare check of the family.

Shortly after the alleged stabbings and shootings last Thursday, Mehmood posted a cryptic message on Facebook, apologizing to Nelson and her family. Goodwill Industries told Eyewitness News that Mehmood quit his job on New Year's Eve, with no explanation given.

Medical examination reveals 3 Texas City children stabbed multiple times
EMBED More News Videos

Medical examination reveals 3 Texas City children stabbed multiple times

WATCH: Junaid Mehmood in court for first time
EMBED More News Videos

Raw video from a Galveston County courtroom shows Junaid Mehmood facing a judge for the very first time for the murders of three children in Texas City.

WATCH: Police reveal how Texas City children were killed
EMBED More News Videos

We're learning new details about the murders of three children and the shooting of their mother in Texas City.

Report a Typo
Related Topics:
murderchildrenhomicide investigationTexas City
Top Stories
Suspects mistakenly shot at girl's family after fight: prosecutors
President Trump will travel to US-Mexico border
7-year-old boy with autism missing in Texas City
Who will Texans play at home and on the road next season?
Cyntoia Brown granted clemency after serving 15 years
12 Houston Boy Scout troop members reach Eagle Scout rank
Teen loses his dad in Sunnyside convenience store shooting
Astros' star, civil rights icon to lead unified MLK parade
Show More
Astros release spring training schedule
Man in wheelchair hit and killed by big rig on I-10 feeder
Kevin Spacey ordered to stay away from accuser
Woman and baby thrown from car in violent crash
Man with Houston ties accused of fighting for ISIS
More News