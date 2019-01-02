Prosecutors say a father was intoxicated when he crashed his SUV on New Year's Eve, killing his 11-year-old daughter and injuring his wife and son.Jorge Ledezma Echavarria, 33, is charged with murder for the death of his daughter Vanessa. He's also charged with two counts of intoxication assault.The crash happened at about 8:30 p.m. Monday. The Harris County Sheriff's Office says Echavarria ran a red light on the Crosby Freeway, colliding with a driver on the East Sam Houston Parkway feeder road.During a probable cause hearing, prosecutors told the judge that Echavarria's blood alcohol content was determined to be .20 when tested at the hospital.Vanessa was riding in the back passenger seat. She was flown to Memorial Hermann Hospital by Life Flight where she died.Echavarria's wife has a fractured pelvis and internal injuries. Their 15-year-old son suffered bleeding on his brain and will require intensive medical treatment, officials say.If either of them were to die, prosecutors say charges would be upgraded.