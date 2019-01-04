SEARCH

Medical examination reveals 3 Texas City children stabbed multiple times

All three children suffered multiple stab wounds as well as blunt force trauma, according to police.

By and Miya Shay
TEXAS CITY, Texas (KTRK) --
We're learning new information about how three children died in a Texas City apartment on Thursday.

Chilling details from the Galveston County Medical Examiner's Office reveal all three children suffered multiple stab wounds, as well as blunt force trauma.

Police say a 27-year-old man confessed to killing three children and shooting a woman in a call to 911 dispatchers shortly before his arrest.

Junaid Mehmood was taken into custody late Thursday behind the Panera Bread restaurant on El Dorado at I-45 in Clear Lake, just hours after police made the gruesome discovery.

Officers said they were responding to a welfare check around 6:15 p.m. at the Pointe Ann Apartments. When they arrived on 10th Street North, they discovered the victims' bodies and found their mother with a gunshot wound to her head.

Kimaria Nelson, 24, underwent surgery and is currently listed as stable at University of Texas Medical Branch in Galveston.



Nelson's children were all found dead in the apartment she shared with Mehmood. Angela Pilot, 5; Prince Larry Brown, 2; and 2-month-old Ashanti Mehmood were killed.

Junaid Mehmood is the father of Ashanti.

Mehmood also posted to Facebook, apologizing to Nelson and her family.



Mehmood was audibly distraught in the back of a patrol car as he awaited transfer into Texas City police custody.
"I KILLED MY FAMILY," SUSPECT ALLEGEDLY CONFESSES
Our cameras were there when Junaid Mehmood was transferred by Houston police into the custody of the Texas City Police Department.



Investigators said he was "incoherent," emotional and yelling at times, and that he confessed to dispatchers, "I killed my family."

Mehmood has been charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and is being held without bond.
