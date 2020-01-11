82-year-old Katy man sentenced after killing his wife's boyfriend

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc13.com/video/embed/?pid=1102110" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> One man is dead, a woman is in custody and a woman is in the hospital after the shooting Friday morning.

KATY, Texas (KTRK) -- An 82-year-old Katy man has been sentenced to 16-years in prison after he claims to have shot his wife and murdered her boyfriend.Dennis Gibson confessed to the shooting and plead guilty in 2019 after he was charged with aggravated assault and murder.The shooting happened in Nov. 2015 in the 24600 block of Tokatee Court in Katy.His wife, Jacqueline was allegedly having an affair with a member of his German singing group.Dennis said that he was aware of the affair for a while, but tried to keep things quiet for the sake of their family.The victim, 66-year-old Vernon Burger, was picking up Jacqueline for a getaway trip to Louisiana.Dennis reportedly found out about the pairs' planned trip and confronted them as they were leaving his home, which led to a fight and ended in a shooting.He shot Vernon once in the side and once in the back of the head.In response to the sentencing, prosecutor Chad Bridges said, "It was not the defendant's life to take. Engaging in an extra-marital affair is not justification for the defendant taking the law into his own hands and shooting his victims. The remedy for infidelity is divorce, not death. The defendant made a choice and must suffer the consequences of his actions."Gibson must serve half of his sentence before he can be considered for parole.