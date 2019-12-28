2 killed, 6 injured in drive-by shooting while filming music video: Sheriff

Media briefing from @SheriffEd_HCSO on shooting that resulted in 2 deaths and multiple wounded individuals in the 500 block of Smart St. #hounews https://t.co/vPwn8plsOY — HCSOTexas (@HCSOTexas) December 28, 2019

Update: we now believe the number of gunshot victims to be at least 8. A group of Hispanic males (in their 20s) were filming a music video in the parking lot when unknown suspects possibly drove by and opened fire on the group. #HouNews https://t.co/f0AtkS4Ayf — Ed Gonzalez (@SheriffEd_HCSO) December 28, 2019

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas (KTRK) -- Two men were killed and six others were injured in a drive-by shooting while they were filming a music video in north Harris County, according to Sheriff Ed Gonzalez.It happened around 9:30 p.m. in the 500 block of Smart Street near Berwyn Drive near I-45 N and Gulf Bank Road.Gonzalez said a group of men were in the area filming a music video in the parking lot of a nearby business park."All of a sudden, basically, they were ambushed," said Gonzalez.He says a total of 8 people were shot. Two men were found dead on the scene and the others were sent to the hospital in various conditions.Gonzalez described the victims as young Hispanic males in their 20s."We believe there could still be more (victims) that are injured that happened to leave the scene before we got here," said Gonzalez.Gonzalez also said the shooters were in cars and others may have been on foot. A description of the suspects was not immediately release.Anyone with information is asked to contact the sheriff's office or Houston Crime Stoppers at (713) 222-TIPS.