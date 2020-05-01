Galveston Co. deputy shoots and kills suspected robber in League City

LEAGUE CITY, Texas (KTRK) -- A deputy-involved shooting in League City overnight left a suspected robber dead outside of a convenience store.

Galveston County sheriff's deputies responded to a possible robbery call at a convenience store along Tuscan Lakes Boulevard and FM-646 around 9:30 p.m.

The deputy involved was 100 yards away and said the suspect came out of the store with a handgun.

That's when authorities say the shootout began.

"He pulled in the parking lot and...the individual exited the store, brandishing a handgun and charged the officer," Galveston County Sheriff Henry Trochesset said.

The suspect died at the scene.

The deputy is shaken up, but is said to be okay.

The Galveston County district attorney's office is investigating.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
league cityrobberygalveston county sheriff's officedeputy involved shootingman shotman killed
Copyright © 2020 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Strip club turned restaurant closes after midnight reopening
Major crash shuts down FM 2920 in Spring
More than 1 million have recovered from COVID-19 worldwide
Bars, gyms, and salons must stay closed, Texas AG says
Mattress Mack giving away free masks again this morning
COVID-19 cases, deaths and recoveries county-by-county
List of Houston restaurants reopening today
Show More
What to know about Houston-area malls reopening today
One more cool morning before the heat returns
Salvaging summer: Galveston beaches to reopen today
Let ABC13 read letters to your mom this Mother's Day!
Houston mayor prepares for expanded business reopenings
More TOP STORIES News