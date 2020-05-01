Galveston Co. deputy shoots and kills suspected robber in League City

LEAGUE CITY, Texas (KTRK) -- A deputy-involved shooting in League City overnight left a suspected robber dead outside of a convenience store.Galveston County sheriff's deputies responded to a possible robbery call at a convenience store along Tuscan Lakes Boulevard and FM-646 around 9:30 p.m.The deputy involved was 100 yards away and said the suspect came out of the store with a handgun.That's when authorities say the shootout began."He pulled in the parking lot and...the individual exited the store, brandishing a handgun and charged the officer," Galveston County Sheriff Henry Trochesset said.The suspect died at the scene.The deputy is shaken up, but is said to be okay.The Galveston County district attorney's office is investigating.