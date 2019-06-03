6-year-old dies days after being found in community pool in northwest Harris County

UPDATE: It is with heavy hearts that we must report that the child who was found unconscious in an apartment community swimming pool on Friday night has died. The boy was 6 years old. #HouNews — HCSOTexas (@HCSOTexas) June 3, 2019

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A 6-year-old boy has died after slipping into a pool in the 15000 block of Kuykendahl in northwest Harris County .According to the Harris County Sheriff's Office, the boy was found unconscious in a community pool on Friday evening.The child was pulled out and CPR was administered.The child was transported to the hospital in critical condition, but later died.