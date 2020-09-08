Society

Company builds 50-foot cross for church in Katy

KATY, Texas (KTRK) -- A 50-foot cross has now been placed in its permanent home at a church in Katy.

JK Welding located in Cypress built the custom 50-foot cross for the Katy Fellowship Church located on 24102 Kingsland Blvd.



The cross, which took about two months to build, was transported by a police escort from Cypress to the Katy church on Tuesday.

The company held a public viewing for the transportation of the cross from 10:30 a.m. to 12:00 p.m.

The welding company is known for making very unique, custom pieces for its clients.

The owner told ABC13 that he's currently doing a photoshoot for a 50,000 pound wind chime the company made.
