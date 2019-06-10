5-year-old boy dies days after being found in a pool in Fort Bend County

I’m sorry to report the child involved in the drowning incident in Tamarron Friday evening passed away today. We send our condolences to the family. — Sheriff Troy Nehls (@SheriffTNehls) June 9, 2019

A 5-year-old has died just days after being rescued from a pool in Fort Bend County.Authorities say Colling Feng was found in a pool in the 3400 block of Tamarron Parkway Friday night just before 8 p.m.According to Fort Bend County Sheriff Troy Nehls, when emergency crews arrived at the scene, they began performing CPR on Collin before transporting him to Memorial Hermann.Sheriff Nehls reported Collin's death on Sunday afternoon.