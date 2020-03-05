5-year-old dies after emergency at child care center in NW Harris Co.

By
Authorities are investigating the death of a 5-year-old after an emergency at the George Bryan Christian School on Wednesday.

A spokesperson for the Harris County Sheriff's Office said a call came in from the child care center located in the 5300 block of Richey Road around 4:35 p.m. indicating a child was not breathing.

The child was later pronounced dead by Life Flight medics.

No charges have been filed at this time. According to the Harris County Sheriff's office, at this point, no foul play is suspected, but homicide detectives are still investigating.

An autopsy is planned to determine the child's cause of death.

The George Bryan Christian School declined to comment Thursday morning on the incident.

Texas Health and Human Services' records show the child care center has been licensed since 2016.

