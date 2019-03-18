ITC Deer Park plant fire spreads to 5 more tanks, shelter-in-place remains

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc13.com/video/embed/?pid=5201877" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Nearly 12 hours since the news broke, the fire at ITC plant continues burning.

EMERGENCY MESSAGE: City of Deer Park issuing SHELTER-IN-PLACE emergency in Deer Park. Please take immediate action and seek shelter.... https://t.co/nwWj3sRSjq — DeerParkOEM (@deerparkoem) March 17, 2019

What to do during a shelter in place

A tank fire at a facility in La Porte has forced a "shelter in place" order for residents in Deer Park.

The ITC fire is expected to burn through the night. Please continue to follow local and social media for updates including road and school closures. My statement below: pic.twitter.com/YMnicyEPqC — Harris County Judge Lina Hidalgo (@JudgeHidalgo) March 18, 2019

DEER PARK, Texas (KTRK) -- A fire burning for hours at the Intercontinental Terminals Company Deer Park facility spread to five more tanks overnight, bringing the total of tanks involved in the incident to seven, plant officials say.The original fire started just before 11 a.m. Sunday in two tanks at the facility on Independence Parkway just north of Highway 225.Company officials say the first tank that caught fire contains NAPHTHA, a component in gasoline. The fire then spread to a second tank containing XYLENE, another gasoline component.Both chemicals are flammable and can kill you if swallowed or if they enter the airway.The facility says that the chemicals in the five newly-involved tanks contain gas blend stocks used in the production of finished gasoline and base oil commonly used as machine lubricants.Firefighters are working to control the flames using fire foam. They're also trying to keep the fire from spreading further.Air monitors have been testing the air in Deer Park and around the area to make sure it is still safe.According to the latest statement from Harris County Judge Lina Hidalgo, "the Channel Industries Mutual Aid (hazmat and fire responders for the petrochemical industry) is reporting a .05 ppm for Benzene at the fence line directly downwind of the plume, which means that results for hazardous particles near the fire are low.""The air monitoring contractor is reporting that the measurement is below detection levels. They have been in 13 different areas of our community, monitoring the area to ensure that everyone in the community is safe," said ITC Public Information Officer Alice Richardson.However, a mandatory shelter-in-place for the entire city of Deer Park is in effect.As a result of the fire, SH-225 was shut down in both directions from Beltway 8 to Independence Parkway. Independence Parkway remains closed in both directions near the facility.About 30 employees were on site when the fire started around Sunday morning at ITC, but officials said no one was hurt."These incidents should not happen. Every case I've been involved in in the past and currently it's not just one misstep, it's multiple missteps," said Attorney Mo Aziz, who is a partner with Abraham Watkins and has represented major cases from the West, Texas explosion to the Arkema plant fire after Hurricane Harvey."Really you just have to let it burn. We know in some cases like the Arkema case those went on for 48 hours and the residents could not go back to their homes for a week and a half," said Aziz.According to ITC's website, the company has 13.1 million barrels of capacity in 242 tanks, and stores all kinds of petrochemical liquids and gases, as well as fuel oil, bunker oil, and distillates.Late Sunday evening, Harris County Judge Lina Hidalgo decided to activate the emergency operations center.Harris County Public Health also released a statement talking about the health effects.It says the most common symptoms are coughing, difficulty breathing, burning, irritation, and redness to your eyes, nose and throat.People may also experience headaches, nausea or dizziness.If you're experiencing any symptoms, seek medical attention.The cause of the fire is still undetermined.