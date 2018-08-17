- Drew Peterson - Peterson was convicted in 2012 for the murder of his third wife, Kathleen Savio, a few months after their divorce. Savio was found dead in a dry bathtub in her Illinois home in 2004. Peterson's fourth wife disappeared and was never found. He has not been charged in her case. RELATED
- Scott Peterson - In 2004, Peterson was convicted of the first degree murder of his pregnant wife, Laci Peterson, and the second degree murder of their unborn son, Connor in Modesto, Callifornia. He was sentenced to death by lethal injection.
RELATED
- David Conley - Conley is accused of killing his son, his ex-girlfriend, her boyfriend and the boyfriend's five children. Over the course of August 8, 2015, Conley allegedly executed each member of the family in a home in northwest Harris County.
- Jodi Arias - Travis Alexander was murdered by his ex-girlfriend, Jodi Ann Arias, in Mesa, Arizona in 2008. Alexander had been stabbed multiple times and was shot in the head. Arias claimed she killed Alexander in self-defense, but did not convince a jury.
- Matthew Phelps - Phelps is charged with the murder of his wife, Lauren Phelps. The medical examiner discovered over 100 stab wounds and cuts on her body. Matthew Phelps claims cold medicine caused him to have a vivid dream and he has no memory of killing his wife.
RELATED
RELATED
RELATED