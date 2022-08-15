42nd annual Nutcracker Market ticket sales go live at a discounted price

The market is a four-day holiday tradition where hundreds of shoppers come and get a taste of the holiday season with food, decor, and apparel amongst other items.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Calling all shoppers and holiday lovers! The Nutcracker Market, presented by the Houston Ballet, is back for its 42nd time at NRG Stadium, and tickets are now on sale.

The recognized and revered Houston holiday is like no other. Shoppers who love the holidays can walk on a ruby red carpet before being greeted by giant nutcrackers. From there, you walk in to see hundreds of merchants selling all types of things like clothing, jewelry, food, and accessories, amongst other things.

The four-day event will add 40 new merchants with 270 booths on the books this year.

The general admission tickets, usually priced at $20, are available for $18 on Ticketmaster.com. These tickets are good for one-day admission only. Children ages two and under go in for free.

For special event tickets, such as the Wells Fargo Preview Party, Saks Fifth Avenue Fashion Show, Macy's Fashion Show, and Luncheon, can be purchased now, along with Early Bird and General Admission tickets, by calling 713-535-3231.

The Nutcracker Market is an annual fundraiser that allows people to give back to the Houston Ballet Foundation, its academy, and scholarship programs.

Since it's opening, the market has contributed more than $80 million to the Houston Ballet Foundation.

The Nutcracker Market dates are as follows:

Thursday, Nov. 10-10 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Friday, Nov. 11-10 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Saturday, Nov. 12- 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Sunday, Nov. 13 - 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

For more information, visit the Nutcracker Market website.