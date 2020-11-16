atv

4-year-old killed in ATV crash in Splendora, authorities say

SPLENDORA, Texas (KTRK) -- A 4-year-old was killed in an ATV crash in Montgomery County, investigators say.

It happened around 7 p.m. at Creekside Off-Road Ranch in Splendora.

Authorities said they initially received a call regarding a "rescue and entrapment" at the park. Investigators had a hard time locating the child due to the darkness and terrain in the area. They were finally able to locate the ATV in the back portion of the park.

The 4-year-old, who has not been identified, was found non-responsive.

It's unclear how the crash occurred. The incident remains under investigation.

Earlier this month, a 4-year-old boy was hospitalized after he was severely injured during an ATV accident in Katy.

READ MORE: 4-year-old boy injured during ATV accident in Katy
EMBED More News Videos

In a series of photos posted by the Cy-Fair Fire Department, multiple first responders are seen rushing to help the boy. See pictures of how it all unfolded in the video above.

