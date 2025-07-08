Teen, 2 children taken by Life Flight after ATV crash in NE Harris County, sheriff says

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas (KTRK) -- The Harris County Sheriff's Office is investigating a crash involving an ATV that left a teen and two children injured in northeast Harris County, according to Sheriff Ed Gonzalez.

Deputies responded to the crash in a neighborhood at 18900 Spokane Falls Trail and Yuma Hills Circle on Monday.

Based on preliminary information, Gonzalez says it's believed that four juveniles were riding on the ATV, which included two 9-year-olds, a 14-year-old, and a two-year-old. Three of them were taken by Life Flight, according to the sheriff. Gonzalez says that the mom of the 2-year-old arrived on the scene and refused transport.

Details are limited to what led up to the crash.