Authorities investigating cause of ATV accident that killed 8-year-old boy on Deep Forest Trail

GRIMES COUNTY, Texas (KTRK) -- An 8-year-old boy was pronounced dead Sunday afternoon following an ATV accident on Deep Forest Trail.

The video above is from ABC13's 24/7 livestream.

Sheriff Sowell reported that the boy was driving the ATV near CR 208 when the accident occurred around 12:30 p.m.

Authorities are currently investigating the circumstances surrounding the accident to determine the cause of the boy's death.