4-year-old boy injured during ATV accident in Katy

Crews respond to an ATV incident in Dinner Creek near the 6400 block of Barker Cypress Rd. Sunday night in Katy.



A 4 YO male was treated by @cyfairfd EMS and transported by Life Flight in serious condition.@HCSOTexas is investigating.



3 others on the ATV were evaluated by @cyfairfd EMS on-scene but refused treatment.



KATY, Texas (KTRK) -- A 4-year-old boy is hospitalized after he was severely injured during an ATV accident in Katy.It happened at Dinner Creek on Sunday night near the 6400 block of Barker Cypress Road.According to a tweet posted by the Cy-Fair Fire Department, a 4-year-old boy was treated by paramedics and was rushed to the hospital by Life Flight. He's in serious condition, according to the tweet.Cy-Fair FD said three other people were evaluated at the scene but refused treatment.It's unclear what caused the accident. The incident remains under investigation.