4-year-old boy injured during ATV accident in Katy

KATY, Texas (KTRK) -- A 4-year-old boy is hospitalized after he was severely injured during an ATV accident in Katy.

It happened at Dinner Creek on Sunday night near the 6400 block of Barker Cypress Road.

According to a tweet posted by the Cy-Fair Fire Department, a 4-year-old boy was treated by paramedics and was rushed to the hospital by Life Flight. He's in serious condition, according to the tweet.



Cy-Fair FD said three other people were evaluated at the scene but refused treatment.



It's unclear what caused the accident. The incident remains under investigation.
