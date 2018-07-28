DROWNING

4-year-old girl dies after being found unresponsive in a pool in east Harris County, deputies say

A child is dead after she fell into a pool Saturday afternoon. (KTRK)

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
A 4-year-old girl has died after falling into a pool, according to the Harris County Sheriff's Office.



Deputies say the incident happened around 3:45 p.m. at a pool in the 14600 block of Maisemore Road after the child fell in the water.

Deputies say CPR was started on the child and she was taken to the hospital, where she was later pronounced dead.
