4-year-old San Antonio boy killed in accidental shooting during Memorial Day party, police say

SAN ANTONIO, Texas -- A 4-year-old boy was killed in what appeared to be an accidental shooting during a Memorial Day barbecue in San Antonio, according to authorities.

Police say that while people inside a home and in the backyard were enjoying the party, the 4-year-old and a 10-year-old boy were alone, playing inside a bedroom. Chief William McManus says that is when the children got their hands on a weapon.

"We're not sure at this point who was holding the gun when it went off, and the 4-year-old was shot in the stomach," McManus told KSAT.

McManus added someone heard a pop, ran in and found the little boy.

The family called for an ambulance, but then tried to rush him to the hospital themselves.

On the way there, they flagged down the ambulance, which took the boy to the hospital, where he died.

McManus says the shooting at this time is being deemed an accident. It's not clear if charges will be filed.

"I don't know where the gun was stored. I don't know where the little boys found it. It may well have been secured, but apparently not well enough," McManus said.

"Our prayers are with them, but you know, just if you have little ones in the house, you have to be more cautious, more aware and just be careful because young children are very susceptible to grabbing a weapon and possibly injuring themselves or others just like this situation, you know?" said neighbor Larry Valdez.

