4-year-old killed in accidental shooting, La Porte police say

LA PORTE, Texas (KTRK) -- A 4-year-old boy killed Tuesday may have been shot accidentally by the child's older sibling, La Porte police said.

According to police, a call of the shooting came in at around 2:20 p.m. in the 10200 block of Old Orchard.

First responders took the victim from a home to a nearby elementary school where Life Flight was able to fly the child to Memorial Hermann, where the 4-year-old died.

La Porte police detectives are investigating the incident. No arrests were immediately disclosed.
