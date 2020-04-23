14-year-old boy playing with gun accidentally shoots and kills himself, police say

By
HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A 14-year-old boy has died after a shooting in southwest Houston.

Houston police say the boy was playing with a gun when he accidentally shot himself in the stomach. He later died at the hospital.

The shooting happened at the boy's home on Leawood near Bissonnet. Police say several of his friends were over at the time of the shooting.

Authorities don't know who owns the gun or how the boy got access to it.

Several people were interviewed at the scene, but no arrests have been made at this time.

The teen's name has not been released.

Follow Courtney Fischer on Twitter and Facebook.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
houstonsuicidegun safetyteen killedteen shotteenagerchild shot
Copyright © 2020 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
3 dead, at least 20 hurt after tornado in Polk County
Weak front expected to blow through Houston Thursday morning
Harris County Pct. 1 to provide masks for mandatory order
Harris Co. mask order official and comes with $1,000 fine
Watch drone footage of damage a tornado left in Onalaska
Official says he was ousted for opposing drug Trump touted
Galveston County Judge says mask order is 'unconstitutional'
Show More
Runaway pig leads CT police on 45 minute chase
Church burglarized day after handing out food to families
County by county breakdown on mandatory mask orders
Job interviews go virtual in response to coronavirus
Dine-in to resume at restaurant despite stay-home order
More TOP STORIES News