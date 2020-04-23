14-year-old boy playing with gun accidentally shoots and kills himself, police say

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A 14-year-old boy has died after a shooting in southwest Houston.Houston police say the boy was playing with a gun when he accidentally shot himself in the stomach. He later died at the hospital.The shooting happened at the boy's home on Leawood near Bissonnet. Police say several of his friends were over at the time of the shooting.Authorities don't know who owns the gun or how the boy got access to it.Several people were interviewed at the scene, but no arrests have been made at this time.The teen's name has not been released.