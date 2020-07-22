abc13 plus fulshear

Fulshear veterinarian uses TikTok to boost morale, connect with clients

FULSHEAR, Texas (KTRK) -- 4 Paws at Fulshear Veterinary Clinic has been open for a year, but things changed when the COVID-19 pandemic hit in mid-March.

"We couldn't see our clients, we were curbside-only," said Dr. Meghan Denney. "We were sad."

Around this time, one of Denney's staff members had been experimenting with TikTok, which is a social media app that allows users to create and post short, fun videos.

"She had shown me a couple of these videos," said Denney. "And I was like, 'that's so cool.'"

That's how the relationship between 4 Paws at Fulshear Veterinary Clinic and TikTok got started. They posted their first video on April 10, and their account is already up to 25 thousand followers.

"It's crazy! I don't know that many people," Denney stated.

Posts on their TikTok account range from staff members dancing, to dogs getting treats, to educational posts on veterinary medicine. Denney says creating these videos boosts morale, and lets clients know their animals are in good hands.

"It's a life saver," said Lucia Hansen, a client. "You're connected to the full world."

4 Paws at Fulshear Veterinary Clinic has returned to allowing limited customers inside the practice, but the TikToks will continue.

"Here TikTok is," said Denney. "Giving us something to smile about, giving our clients something to like, and allowing them to see their pets. It's so cool."

You can find 4 Paws at Fulshear Veterinary Clinic on TikTok @FourPawsAtFulshearVet.
