Popular Wal-Mart manager stepping up for Fulshear during pandemic

FULSHEAR, TX (KTRK) -- Sherry Eberle may just be the most popular lady in Fulshear!"What we miss most about it is smiles because you can't see us," she laughed. "I encourage our associates, smile with your eyes and do that little elbow bump."Eberle is the manager of the Walmart on FM-1093. The store opened two years ago and is technically in Richmond, but, if you ask anybody around, it's the "The Fulshear Friendly Walmart."As the pandemic has continued, Sherry has been a familiar presence to customers."It's an honor actually to be needed and to feel needed and to be appreciated because we are essential," Eberle said. "Our customers need product, they need food, they need medicine and we're just proud to be able to be here."That's the thing about essential workers.They're always there when you think nobody will be.When Hurricane Harvey hit in 2017, Eberle and other associates at another Walmart got busy distributing donations.Now, she and others are working with Fulshear non-profit Family Hope, where requests for help are up 700% since the pandemic began."We're averaging about 150 clients a month that get financial assistance," explained Executive Director Dale Olson. "Then beyond that, like we used to have one food fair a month, now we have six food fairs a month."And, when the Fulshear Police Department needs hand sanitizer and masks, Eberle is there."We were all short-handed, and we saw that since we were out dealing with the public every day we have to be very very careful," explained Captain Mike McCoy. "If one officer gets sick, then it basically affects the whole department."You see, even in a time when we're forced apart, the strength of a community is in its connections."I tell you, the doughnuts, the lunches! One of my sergeants is picking up pizza right now from a citizen," laughed Captain McCoy. "It has really put a hurt on our fitness program, it really has.""The people make the community. So, it doesn't matter where you live, it matters who you live around, and that makes a huge difference," Eberle said. "Smile with your eyes, show kindness, and be patient, because these things, too, will pass."More info:http://www.familyhopefulshear.org/