4 intruders attack homeowner with gun and machete: constable

SPRING, Texas (KTRK) -- Deputy constables are responding to a home invasion in the Spring area.

The Harris County Pct. 4 Constable's Office said four men armed with a gun and a machete broke into a home in the 20300 block of Little Wing Drive and assaulted a homeowner.

We do not know what condition the homeowner is in, and deputy constables did not describe the suspects.

Constable Mark Herman tweeted Monday afternoon that deputy constables are collecting evidence at the scene that will be sent for forensic testing.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
springhome invasion
Copyright © 2019 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Baby dolphin found with shark bites receiving care in Galveston
Tropical systems move through the Atlantic
Scattered storms and heat in store for first day of fall
Stafford dancers stun crowd at historic "Howdy Modi" event
Friendswood High School senior killed in crash near Navasota
Louisiana man drowns after underwater marriage proposal
13 Investigates: How many students vaccinated for measles?
Show More
Man jumps in front of train while holding daughter
Manvel shakes up VYPE's new Class 5A rankings
PLAYOFFS! This is when you can get your Astros ALDS tickets
Mattress Mack helps launch Imelda Assistance Fund
Measles Returns: Investigating Vaccination Rates
More TOP STORIES News