4 intruders attack homeowner with gun and machete: constable

*NOW- Deputies are investigating a home invasion in the 20300 block of Little Wing Drive where 4 males armed with a firearm and machete broke into a residence and assaulted a home owner.



Deputies are collecting evidence left at the scene which will be sent for forensic testing. pic.twitter.com/HZOMkaFDd4 — Mark Herman, Harris County Constable Precinct 4 (@Pct4Constable) September 23, 2019

SPRING, Texas (KTRK) -- Deputy constables are responding to a home invasion in the Spring area.The Harris County Pct. 4 Constable's Office said four men armed with a gun and a machete broke into a home in the 20300 block of Little Wing Drive and assaulted a homeowner.We do not know what condition the homeowner is in, and deputy constables did not describe the suspects.Constable Mark Herman tweeted Monday afternoon that deputy constables are collecting evidence at the scene that will be sent for forensic testing.