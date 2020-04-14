4 dead after multiple shootings across Houston area overnight

One man was shot and killed next to his car in the Third Ward.
Neighbors near St. Charles and Winbern heard the shots around 12:30 a.m. and then found the man dead. Police say no one saw the shooter.
Shooting: 3600 Saint Charles St. A male shot and died at the scene. Investigation is on going. #hounews CC13— Houston Police (@houstonpolice) April 14, 2020
A man in southeast Houston was shot to death just a few feet away from his 4-year-old son.
Police say someone knocked on the victim's door, and when he answered, they opened fire.
READ MORE: Man shot and killed while answering front door in SE Houston
The victim's roommate returned fire but the suspects got away.
The child was not hurt.
Shooting: 5600 Royal Palms St. Male shot and pronounced dead at the scene. Investigation on going. #hounews CC13— Houston Police (@houstonpolice) April 14, 2020
Another man was killed after meeting with a group of people at a Food Mart in northwest Harris County.
Deputies say the victim was shot outside of a store on West Road and Easton Commons.
Police say the suspects got away in a newer model, white SUV, possibly an Acura.
District 5 responded to 15050 West RD in reference to a Weapons Disturbance. Units found an adult male with a gunshot wound who EMS has confirmed deceased. Investigators are on scene if you have any information contact HCSO @HCSOPatrol @SheriffEd_HCSO @HCSOTexas @HCSO_D5Patrol pic.twitter.com/Uh2FqfE7Sf— Captain J. Shannon (@HCSO_NightShift) April 14, 2020
The last deadly shooting took place in the Second Ward.
A hispanic man was shot and killed near a gas station on Lockwood near Harrisburg around 6 p.m.
Deputies say they are getting conflicting information about exactly what happened.
South Central officers are at a shooting scene 300 Lockwood. Adult male deceased at the scene. 202 pic.twitter.com/zZEuN29HZa— Houston Police (@houstonpolice) April 13, 2020
A 16-year-old is expected to survive after being shot last night at an apartment complex in southeast Houston.
It happened just before 10:30 p.m. on Selensky Road and Sesame.
HPD has yet to release information on the circumstances of the shooting.
Finally, a man was shot in the head around 11 p.m. on Lyons Road near Lockwood. He was taken to the hospital in critical condition.