Man shot and killed while answering front door in SE Houston

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Police are searching for the suspects they say shot a man in his apartment while his 4-year-old son was sleeping in southeast Houston.The shooting happened early Tuesday in the 5600 block of Royal Palms Street near Griggs Road.Houston police tell ABC13 the gunshots were fired when the victim, a 36-year-old man, answered a knock on his door.The victim's roommate told police he heard the gunshots and grabbed his weapon and tried shooting at the two suspects but missed.According to police, the victim's 4-year-old son was in a room sleeping at the time and was not injured. The child has since been taken to his mother.Officials say they are still investigating and looking at surveillance video of the scene.At this time, police don't have a good description of the two suspects but are asking for anyone with information to call Crime Stoppers.