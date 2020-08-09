abc13 plus third ward

3rd Ward murals tell a story of social justice and change

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Art has been undoubtedly part of the Third Ward culture since it's foundation. ABC13+ caught up with the muralist behind a few of these beautiful paintings.

Whether you're touring the city of Houston or have lived here your entire life, you can't help but stare in awe of the bright, beautiful colors that flood the streets right on the outskirts of downtown.

Properly known as the Third Ward, the neighborhood is certainly no stranger to residents who end up making a name for themselves.

Artist such as Beyonce and civil rights leader Rev. Bill Lawson both credit the "Tre" for shaping their accomplishments.

Some of Houston's kindest neighbors also continue to show us why we love that community.

Muralist Israel Mcloud, known to some as Mr. Third Ward, has been painting the city with bright bold colors for 30 plus years. He says there's no chance of him stopping soon.

Israel says unfortunately a mural, such as the one on the corner of Almeda and Wheeler Avenue, is still developing even though it began years ago.

He hopes that the art he's creating in Third Ward will last for years, so people can continue to seek change.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societyhoustonartblack lives matterabc13 plus third wardabc13black historyafrican americansmural artscommunityfeel goodpainting
Copyright © 2020 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
ABC13 PLUS THIRD WARD
Third Ward boutique finds creative ways to stay connected to customers
ABC13+ Third Ward highlights Wheeler Avenue Baptist Church
Houston area Urban League helps residents with COVID-19
Four-Generation Family Business Has Grown with the Third Ward
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Man on scooter dead after multiple hit-and-run drivers hit him
5.1 North Carolina earthquake reportedly felt hundreds of miles away
Man killed after crash split car in half on Grand Parkway
New Zealand celebrates 100th day COVID-free
19-year-old woman shot in chest in Houston's southside
3 people shot while changing flat tire in southwest Houston
Vikings linebacker to miss 2020 season due to open heart surgery
Show More
US surpasses 5 million confirmed COVID-19 cases
Trump executive order mandates $400 weekly unemployment boost
Here's a recap of the news you need for Sunday, August 9
A few thunderstorms lifting through SE Texas
DPS trooper charged after allegedly sexually assaulting woman
More TOP STORIES News