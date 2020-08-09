3rd Ward murals tell a story of social justice and change

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Art has been undoubtedly part of the Third Ward culture since it's foundation. ABC13+ caught up with the muralist behind a few of these beautiful paintings.Whether you're touring the city of Houston or have lived here your entire life, you can't help but stare in awe of the bright, beautiful colors that flood the streets right on the outskirts of downtown.Properly known as the Third Ward, the neighborhood is certainly no stranger to residents who end up making a name for themselves.Artist such as Beyonce and civil rights leader Rev. Bill Lawson both credit the "Tre" for shaping their accomplishments.Some of Houston's kindest neighbors also continue to show us why we love that community.Muralist Israel Mcloud, known to some as Mr. Third Ward, has been painting the city with bright bold colors for 30 plus years. He says there's no chance of him stopping soon.Israel says unfortunately a mural, such as the one on the corner of Almeda and Wheeler Avenue, is still developing even though it began years ago.He hopes that the art he's creating in Third Ward will last for years, so people can continue to seek change.