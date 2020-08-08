Houston area Urban League helps residents with COVID-19 resources

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- The National Urban League was supposed to be holding its annual conference in Houston this August, but the event was canceled due to COVID-19.
Now, those with the non-profit's Houston-area chapter are using this opportunity to reach out to people in need.
"As the pandemic has impacted this community, the need for services like this in Third Ward is even more substantial now than ever before," said Houston Area Urban League President Judson Robinson.
The local chapter was founded in 1968 with a mission to empower African Americans and other minorities.
In this pandemic, those under-served groups have been hit particularly hard, and calls have doubled.
"We get about a thousand calls through our systems within a couple of days," said VP Eric Goodie. "It's a different type of disaster that we've had to help people navigate through, but again, connecting them with direct resources, helping them maintain their homes, maintain their apartments to connect with any employment opportunities that might exist."
"They're scared, they don't know what's going to happen tomorrow," said Housing Coordinator Sandra Herrera. "We just want them to know that everybody is welcome here."
If you need help or would like to help: www.haul.org
