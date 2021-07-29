community

City of Houston reboots with efficient new virtual 311 system

By Steven Devadanam, Houston CultureMap
HOUSTON, Texas -- Houstonians who've been occasionally frustrated by having to call the city's 311 service for the simplest of issues are now in luck. The City of Houston has launched an innovative new virtual 311 platform.

Now, locals can address needs and create individual cases via a newly created, cloud-based "Virtual Agent." This means residents should only need to dial into the 311 call centers for the most complicated cases, which promises to reduce call volumes and wait times.

The new system officially launched on June 26; city technology and data teams have stabilized the process as the city transferred over 10 years of data into the new system, a press release notes.

Read more of this story from our ABC13 partners at Houston CultureMap.
