3 Lamar ISD elementary students test positive for COVID-19

Just one week after students returned back to school, Lamar Consolidated ISD is reporting that three students tested positive for COVID-19.The three students are related and all attend Meyer Elementary, according to the district.The district said it was informed of the cases on Aug. 31 and it has notified parents and staff."Over the summer, Lamar CISD created safety protocols in partnership with state and local educational and health officials, to help mitigate the spread of COVID-19 and address any instances of lab-confirmed COVID-19 cases," the district said. "Specifically, when a student or employee notifies the District that they have received a positive test result for COVID-19, the District works with the employee or student to identify all individuals who are at-risk for exposure."Lamar CISD is not the only district with students have tested for COVID-19 recently.In Clear Creek ISD, a kindergartner at Ross Elementary tested positive after the first day of in-person class. The district also confirmed a staffer at Greene Elementary also has the virus.