3 Houston head honchos rank among America's top CEOs in new report

HOUSTON, Texas -- Three Houston-area CEOs are doing a exemplary job of leading, says a new report.Dr. Peter Pisters (MD Anderson Cancer Center), Dr. Marc Boom (Houston Methodist), and Worthing Jackman (Waste Connections) appear on Glassdoor's new list of the top 100 CEOs for 2021.Pisters scored particularly well; he ranked third overall on the prestigious list and earned a 99% approval rating from MD Anderson employees who shared anonymous feedback on the Glassdoor platform, which publishes reviews and salary information for employers.