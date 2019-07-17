arrest

3 former high school football players accused of $223k laptop heist at Wheatley HS

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Three former members of the Wheatley High School football team are accused of taking up to 172 laptop computers from their campus library as part of a late night heist totaling over $223,000.

According to court documents, the suspects - Fabian Parker Willis, 18; Keith Paul Anthony Collins, 19; and Earl Williams, 18 - each face a count of theft valued at or more than $150,000 but less than $300,000.

Prosecutors said the three were identified by an HISD officer assigned to the school and a Wheatley staffer when they reviewed surveillance camera images of the break-in late night on June 1 and early morning on June 2. Authorities stated the suspects went back to the library twice to collect the laptops.

Court documents also stated investigators later questioned the school's head football coach, Cornelius McFarland, to help identify the suspects since they all played for the team. According to documents, McFarland was reluctant to identify them because Collins' brother, Xavien Howard, plays for the Miami Dolphins.

McFarland did not answer any question or provide phone numbers of his former players, according to investigators.

Williams was taken into custody Tuesday and later posted bond in the case. Warrants have been issued for Collins and Willis' arrests.

In an interesting twist, the June 2 heist happened hours before Wheatley held high school graduation, which was set for that afternoon. All three suspects received diplomas that day.

ABC13 Eyewitness News reached out to Houston ISD about the incident. The school district had no comment.

