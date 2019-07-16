4 men break into Kashmere High School and steal slew of items in 2 minutes, police say

By
HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Police say four men broke into a building at Kashmere High School in northeast Houston and stole as many items as they could in two minutes.

The incident happened on May 13 at around 3:00 a.m.

In newly released surveillance video, the four thieves are seen breaking into the building. One of the cameras captured the thieves rushing out of what appears to be a classroom, and then sprinting down a hallway carrying several items.

"Normally, you'd say '(The) Three Stooges', but you've got four stooges, basically, that went into the school, stumbled around and took as much as they can," said Andy Kahan with Crime Stoppers.

As they exit, one suspect slides on the ground to kick open a door. A second suspect tries to do the same thing, but ends up dropping a container full of calculators.

"Quite frankly, they were so inept, they dropped stuff and made themselves pretty visible in our video," said Kahan.



All four suspects are described as black males, each standing between 5'5" and 5'10" and weighing between 140 and 170 pounds.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers by calling 713-222-TIPS (8477) or you can submit a tip online at www.crime-stoppers.org.

