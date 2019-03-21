3 dead in fiery crash at beauty salon in New Orleans

NEW ORLEANS, Louisiana (KTRK) -- Three people are dead after a car crashed into a New Orleans beauty salon sparking a fire.Police say they attempted to pull a driver over during a traffic stop when the car smashed into the salon.Two people inside the vehicle died, and a third woman who was getting her hair done inside the building also died.Officials said three other people who were inside the building at the time of the crash were rescued and taken to the hospital.The salon has been in the community for at least 30 years.